With a look behind and a look ahead, Franklin Mayor Ken Moore delivered his annual State of the City address Wednesday in the amphitheater of the Franklin Park business complex in Cool Springs.
Before a crowd of nearly 150 people from the community, Moore and Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey led the way to focus on a future that has come out of the ashes of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on just about every facet of life for those living in Franklin and beyond.
The theme of the event, appropriately, was “Making Lemonade out of Lemons.”
Moore acknowledged the challenges the city faced last year, from the economic effects on businesses to the mental health concerns among individuals.
“The year 2020, needless to say, was a very, very tough year for all of us,” he said.
Guests at the event echoed those thoughts. Discussing the difficult year were Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson; Todd Horton, director of the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency; Cathy Montgomery, director of the Williamson County Health Department; and Dr. Andy Russell, chief medical officer at Williamson Medical Center.
Montgomery pointed out that the health department has administered 60,000 COVID tests, and has given 85,000 vaccinations at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center, with over 41 percent of the county fully vaccinated.
Russell emphasized the importance of the vaccines, and encouraged everyone eligible to receive the shots.
“The quickest way out of this is through the vaccines,” he said. … These vaccines have been shown repeatedly to be safe and effective.”
He said WMC has seen zero patients with adverse reactions to the vaccine, and has not admitted anyone to be treated for the coronavirus that that completed the vaccine process.
“For those who are hesitant about getting the vaccine and have not yet taken the vaccine, I encourage you to talk to your doctor, your medical providers,” Russell added. “Let them be a source of information. They know a lot more about this than what you’re going to find on Facebook or Google or anything like that.”
Stuckey listed a number of projects the city of Franklin has undertaken throughout the pandemic, including the ongoing work on the northwest extension of the Mack Hatcher Parkway expected to be completed by this fall.
“You can’t help but be changed by [the impact of the pandemic], individually and as a community,” he said. “So the decision is, are you going to come out of it better and stronger, or are you going to go the other way?
"We made a very intentional decision to be a stronger Franklin, and that’s something we talked a lot about as a leadership team. We saw the relations we have with one another makes all the difference.”
See more of the State of the City and what other guests had to say by visiting the city of Franklin Facebook page.
