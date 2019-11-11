Franklin Police Detectives are investigating a jewelry heist involving more than $40,000 in items from Kay Jewelers in the CoolSprings Galleria, according to a release.
On Saturday, four people worked together to distract store clerks and then pry open a display case, stealing several designer wedding rings inside. Police say they fled in a dark-colored SUV.
