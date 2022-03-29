Michael Mosley's double-murder trial in the 2019 deaths of two Williamson County men entered its second day on Tuesday.
Tuesday's court session featuring testimony from witnesses to the fatal fight and aftermath, a slew of video and photographic evidence, some of which was graphic, and testimony from detectives.
Day one of the trial saw jury selection and opening statements by the prosecution and defense.
The jury of nine women and five men first heard testimony from Emma Yoder on Tuesday, a Battle Ground Academy graduate who was at the bar for an informal holiday get together with her friends and former classmates at The Dogwood Nashville bar in Midtown.
The group had first gotten together earlier in the night at the Franklin home of one of her friends, Wilson McCullough, before the altercation that resulted in the death of Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, and the wounding of their friend AJ Bethurum.
Yoder spoke fondly of Beathard and Trapeni, noting BGA’s small, tight-knit student body, saying of Beathard, "He really did have the kindest heart that I have ever known,” and calling Trapeni “the kind of guy that everyone wanted to be around all the time" as she teared up.
Yoder testified that the group's interactions with Mosley began when he offered to buy her a drink, something that she declined. She later also denied his advances when he attempted to dance with her. It's something that another female witness and friend of Yoder testified, that the advances made Yoder uncomfortable.
There was some controversy with that witness, as the defense questioned why she had denied in a 2019 audio recorded interview with detectives that she had seen Yoder being hit on by Mosley.
The defense is expected to play that recording for the jury on Wednesday and question the witness about the accuracy of her statements in 2019 and during the trial.
One of Yoder's male friends told Mosley that night he was her boyfriend in an attempt to get him to leave her alone in the crowded bar, but the defense argued at one point that some of Yoder's friends encouraged Mosley to hit on her.
The defense argued that Mosley was attacked and defended himself in the early morning hours of Dec. 21, 2019, pointing to a series of still frames from an exterior security camera in the front of the bar that appeared to show someone, identified by Yoder as Mosely, in a chokehold while another person punched him.
The prosecution argued that this occurred after Mosley attacked another member of the group of friends, as Yoder testified, later showing additional video footage that showed Mosley and one of the BGA graduates, identified as Sam Folks, begin to argue before Mosley repeatedly punched Folks in the face.
"Do you wish that whoever that is holding Michael Mosley had held onto him a little bit longer," Assistant District Attorney Jan Norman asked Yoder.
"Yes, ma'am," Yoder replied.
"If he had been restrained at that moment, would your friends had died?" Norman asked.
"No," Yoder said, shaking her head, and drawing a quick objection from the defense.
Some members of the group then attacked Mosely, one of them placing him in a chokehold seconds before the altercation devolved into an all-out brawl that spilled into and across the street where the stabbings actually occurred.
"At this point he [Mosley] breaks free and he steps back," Metro Nashville Police Department Detective Zachariah Beavis testified. "This is after he punched Sam in the face. He fixed his hair, gathered himself and ran back in towards the crowd."
This statement by Det. Beavis will play a crucial role in the prosecution's argument that the stabbings were acts of murder and not self defense because at that point the incident was only a fistfight. and Mosley and his two friends who joined in on the fight did not flee at that time of physical separation, instead continuing to fight.
Seconds later Mosley is seen lunging during the fight, and while no witness reported or testified to seeing anyone with a weapon and no weapon was recovered at the scene, three people ended up stabbed in the fight.
During the testimony of one MNPD detective, a graphic cell phone video showed Beathard walking back across the street after having been stabbed in the heart, his white hoodie stained red with his blood.
Another set of videos showed that prior to being stabbed, Beathard had knocked Mosley to the ground.
Following the stabbing, Mosley and the two men he was with walked seemingly calmly around the corner and left the scene in a car.
One of those men, Daniel Sevilla, reluctantly testified on Tuesday, admitting that he was involved in the fight but claimed that the group of BGA graduates "started an altercation" with Mosley.
“Mr. Mosley got kinda crowded between a car and a bunch of people and then a fight broke out and it was time to run for your life,” Sevilla said.
Sevilla testified that he wasn't aware that anyone had been stabbed and that he learned of the reality of the situation after his image from the bar's security camera footage was shared on the news as a person of interest the next morning.
It was information that led him to call Mosley, a woman and another man that they were with that night to check on them before shutting down his social media accounts as he “tried to stay out of the world.”
A few days later, he voluntarily spoke with detectives, adding that the group of BGA graduates outnumbered them and were larger, saying, "to me they looked like giants.”
The other man, identified as Sergio Alvarado, that was involved in the altercation was also subpoenaed to testify at the trial, and while he did show up to court on Monday, he defied that subpoena on Tuesday and did not come back to the courtroom out of a self-described fear for his safety.
The Tennessean reported in 2020 that Alvarado, also known as "Scrappy," is a known MS-13 gang leader who has his own criminal history.
The jury was also shown a series of photos from the scene that depicted blood stains on the sidewalk, as well as the blood-stained clothing that Beathard and Trapeni were wearing when they were killed.
A security guard from the bar also testified about responding to the aftermath of the fight and issuing aid to the victims.
Det. Beavis testified that they were able to locate and arrest Mosley in a joint-operation on Christmas Day 2019 on Petway Road in Ashland City after pinging a new cell phone that Mosely was tied to after days in hiding.
“TBI was instrumental in finding him and tracking him down,” Det. Beavis said. “We learned that he had a new phone because he logged into a Gmail account with it.”
Det. Beavis also testified that Mosely surrendered by showing his empty hands through the blinds of a vacant house, exiting the home with a cigar in his mouth, his hair buzzed shorter than was recorded on the night of the fight.
Det. Beavis said that Mosley showed little injuries to his body, with the only notable injury being to the webbing of his right hand and to a finger.
Testimony will continue in the trial on Wednesday, with the trial expected to last through Friday.
