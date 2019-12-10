Franklin Police are investigating the death of a 43-year-old woman and her 12-year-old son who were found shot to death in their Franklin Home Tuesday evening.
According to a release sent by Lt. Charles Warner of the Franklin Police Department, officers were called to a home at 5:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Mealer Street in Franklin’s Hurstbourne Park subdivision. They found the two bodies inside the home and both had been shot. Another family member called 9-1-1 after making the discovery.
Warner said in the release that, at this point, nothing indicates there is an at-large suspect.
Detectives are conducting a thorough investigation to determine what exactly happened, Warner said. The names of the victims are not being released until family or close friends have been notified.
