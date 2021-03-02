A Mt. Juliet man has been arrested and charged with second degree murder in the December 2019 overdose death of a 23-year-old Franklin man in 2019.
30-year-old Daniel Robert Tillman was arrested by the Franklin Police Department last Thursday and was arraigned on the charges in a Williamson County court on Monday.
According to FPD Public Information Officer Lt. Charles Warner, Tillman was on community corrections in 2019 when he allegedly sold an unspecified illegal drug to an unidentified Franklin man who fatally overdosed on the substance.
Tillman's case was presented to a Williamson County Grand Jury which resulted in the indictment, and he was transferred to the Williamson County Jail following his release from the Davidson County Jail on unrelated charges.
Tillman remains jailed on a $100,000 bond, and he does not yet have another court date listed.
No other information about the case was immediately made public.
