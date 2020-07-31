Franklin Police have charged a Murfreesboro man in last Sunday's shooting and attempted carjacking of a man in the Dwell at McEwen apartments.
As previously reported, last Sunday night around 11:45 p.m. two men attempted to carjack a man and fired a shot at the victim before fleeing the scene. The victim was not injured in the incident.
One of those men, according to an updated FPD news release, has been identified by police as 24-year-old Joshua Hallmon, of Murfreesboro, who has been charged with attempted murder, attempted carjacking, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Hallmon is currently in custody in Rutherford County Jail in Murfreesboro where is facing additional charges for the carjacking, shooting and kidnapping of an 18-year-old Murfreesboro man just a short time after fleeing Franklin.
According to a Murfreesboro Police Department news release, the unidentified 18-year-old was attacked in the 2300 block of Amber Glen Drive around Midnight on Sunday night.
Law enforcement officials were not aware of the incident until around 1 a.m. on Monday when the victim was found wounded on the side of Interstate 24 near mile marker 75 by Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers.
The victim was able to tell Troopers what happened and THP and MPD began their investigation and search for the victim's stolen vehicle, a white 2014 Ford F-150, which police allege was stolen by Hallmon who shot the victim in the process of the carjacking and fled with the victim still inside the vehicle before dumping him on the side of the interstate.
The victim was lasted listed in stable condition in an area hospital.
The truck was stopped for speeding by the Smyrna Police Department soon after but police said that Hallmon fled the traffic stop in the truck before crashing it in Davidson County following a multi-agency pursuit.
Police said that Hallmon then fled on foot and barricaded himself inside of the bathroom of a Thornton’s gas station at the intersection of Bell Road and Eagle View Boulevard.
Metro Nashville Police Department officers made entrance and arrested Harmon who is now held in the Rutherford County Jail on charges of attempted first-degree homicide, especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated robbery, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and criminal impersonation.
Hallmon has a $465,000 bond and an Aug. 24 court date in Rutherford County, after which he face his charges in a Williamson County court.
FPD detectives said that they are working to identify and arrest the second suspect in this case who has not been identified at this time.
