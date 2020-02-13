BNA donation to High Hopes

Nashville International Airport (BNA) President and CEO Doug Kreulen presented a $10,000 donation to High Hopes board member Ryan Gallagher, Director of Education Sarah Roelke, Executive Director Gail Powell and High Hopes students. High Hopes is one of five beneficiaries from the 2019 BNA Aviation Golf Classic.

 Submitted

High Hopes Development Center was the first of five beneficiaries to receive a donation from funds raised through the 24th annual Nashville International Airport (BNA) Aviation Golf Classic. 

A $10,000 contribution was presented to High Hopes during a special check presentation Tuesday. 

“We are grateful to receive this donation from the wonderful team at BNA,” said Gail Powell, High Hopes executive director. “We thank them for being part of our story, enabling the organization to further our mission of providing specialized care for children throughout Middle Tennessee.”

BNA President and CEO Doug Kreulen presented the check to the children of High Hopes, accompanied by Gail Powell, Director of Education Sarah Roelke and board member Ryan Gallagher. Following the presentation, BNA staff toured the High Hopes facility, which was expanded in 2018.

“We were delighted to visit High Hopes today and to support its mission of giving children of all intellectual, physical and mental abilities the opportunity to learn and grow together in an environment that provides a strong foundation for future academic and social success,” Kreulen said.

The 24th annual BNA Aviation Golf Classic was held in October. Since its inception, the event has raised more than $1 million for charitable and nonprofit organizations across middle Tennessee.

High Hopes Development Center is a 35-year-old nonprofit organization that loves, nurtures and educates children with two integrated programs helping each child reach their maximum potential. 

