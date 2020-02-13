High Hopes Development Center was the first of five beneficiaries to receive a donation from funds raised through the 24th annual Nashville International Airport (BNA) Aviation Golf Classic.
A $10,000 contribution was presented to High Hopes during a special check presentation Tuesday.
“We are grateful to receive this donation from the wonderful team at BNA,” said Gail Powell, High Hopes executive director. “We thank them for being part of our story, enabling the organization to further our mission of providing specialized care for children throughout Middle Tennessee.”
BNA President and CEO Doug Kreulen presented the check to the children of High Hopes, accompanied by Gail Powell, Director of Education Sarah Roelke and board member Ryan Gallagher. Following the presentation, BNA staff toured the High Hopes facility, which was expanded in 2018.
“We were delighted to visit High Hopes today and to support its mission of giving children of all intellectual, physical and mental abilities the opportunity to learn and grow together in an environment that provides a strong foundation for future academic and social success,” Kreulen said.
The 24th annual BNA Aviation Golf Classic was held in October. Since its inception, the event has raised more than $1 million for charitable and nonprofit organizations across middle Tennessee.
High Hopes Development Center is a 35-year-old nonprofit organization that loves, nurtures and educates children with two integrated programs helping each child reach their maximum potential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.