A Nashville businessman who was charged with multiple financial crimes against an elderly person in Franklin has now been indicted by a Rutherford County Grand Jury for similar crimes in Murfreesboro.
As previously reported, 65-year-old Michael David Verble was arrested in Arkansas and transported to Franklin in September 2020 after police said that he fled a criminal indictment.
That Williamson County Grand Jury indictment against Verble included two counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person and theft of at least $10,000 but less than $60,000 result from what it alleges was his commission of fraud while operating a business.
"Mr. Verble committed these frauds while operating under the business Verble Estate Preservation and Advisors," an FPD news release about Verble's arrest reads. "Franklin Police Detectives began investigating this case in November 2019 after receiving a referral from Adult Protective Services."
According to Verble Estate Preservation and Advisors website, the company offers financial advisement for seniors, specifically around social security payments.
"Our mission is to provide you with financial strategies that may create financial clarity and improve your quality of life. Making a strong commitment to families nearing or already enjoying retirement and building a lifelong relationship with them are tenets of our success," the website reads.
According to that same website, Verble was born in Livingston, Tenn., but was raised in Hot Springs, Ark., where he was arrested.
Verble's professional background is listed as having experienced in the health care, financial services and insurance industries.
Verble has made several appearances in a Williamson County court and is set for a plea date on Sept. 20, but now he's facing these new charges out of Rutherford County.
Verble's new charges were announced in a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation news release where he was referred to as an "estate planner."
According to that news release, TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division has been investigating Verble since November 2020, and on August 4 a Rutherford County Grand Jury indicted Verble on one count of financial exploitation of an elderly or vulnerable adult and one count of Theft.
"During the investigation, agents determined Verble, an estate planner, gained the confidence of an elderly client and manipulated a trust account that was established," the TBI news release reads.
Verble was arrested on Thursday and booked in the Rutherford County Jail, and he is expected to resolve his Williamson County criminal case next month.
