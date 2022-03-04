A Nashville man who was convicted in 2020 of the 2016 sex trafficking of a 12-year-old girl in Franklin was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on Thursday.
42-year-old Tavarie Williams was convicted of sex trafficking a minor and transportation of a minor for the purpose of engaging in prostitution and criminal sexual activity in February 2020, after he was arrested on the charges in a joint operation in July 2016 involving the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin Police Department.
As previously reported, the unidentified girl was being held against her will at Franklin’s Extended Stay hotel.
Law enforcement said that Williams picked the then-runaway girl up in San Antonio, Texas, offering her a ride home, but instead drove to Tennessee.
According to a Department of Justice news release, Williams posted prostitution ads on Backpage.com where he trafficked her against her will, taking her to Memphis, Nashville and Knoxville, while also having sex with the girl as well.
“This is a fitting sentence for such egregious crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Wildasin said in the news release. “I commend our law enforcement partners and prosecution team for their exceptional work in rescuing this child and seeking justice on her behalf. Disrupting human trafficking remains a priority of this Office and those who engage in this activity should expect that local, state and federal law enforcement will devote their full resources to bringing them to justice.”
The child was taken home to Texas following Williams’ arrest.
More information about the issue of human trafficking, along with Tennessee’s efforts to hold traffickers accountable and empower the public to recognize the warning signs, can be found online at http://www.ITHasToStop.com, per a release.
