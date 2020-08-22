The Metro Nashville Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a man wanted for questioning in the murder of a Franklin man last week.
According to MNPD, 23-year-old Robert Thomas Coughlin, originally of Franklin, was shot and killed inside of a Nashville home in the 600 block of Shelby Avenue where he rented an apartment.
Police said in a news release that the Aug. 13 shooting took place at approximately 3:30 p.m. after which Coughlin exited his upstairs apartment where he collapsed and died.
Initially MNPD East Precinct detectives listed two suspects, only described as young black men who fled in a silver sedan.
Now police have identified one person of interest, 23-year-old Evan Smith-Erving, who is the registered owner of a silver Mercedes-Benz C320 with Tennessee tag 2U97Y6 that was captured on surveillance cameras leaving the immediate area at the time of the shooting.
Police said that there are indications that Coughlin was familiar with the suspects in his death.
Police ask that anyone with information about Smith-Erving's location, the location of his vehicle or any information about the death of Coughlin to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
According to Coughlin's obituary, he was a 2016 graduate of Franklin High School before attending Western Kentucky University. Most recently, he was employed at the World Famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge.
A memorial visitation service for Coughlin will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday followed by a worship service at Christ Community Church in Franklin at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.