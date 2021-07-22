A Nashville woman was arrested on Tuesday night after Franklin police said that she was intoxicated while driving a car with two children inside.
According to an FPD news release, 28-year-old Kelly Ann Boyer was pulled over by officer around 11 p.m. while driving in the wrong direction on McEwen Drive near Mallory Lane after several citizens reported an erratic driver.
Police reported that Boyer's vehicle was missing its front bumper and other vehicle parts were damaged and being dragged, and they also reported that two children, aged 7 and 1 were in the vehicle's back seat.
Boyer was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, failure to exercise due care, felony reckless endangerment and two counts of child abuse.
She was booked in the Williamson County Jail on a $34,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 27.
