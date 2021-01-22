The Franklin Police Department announced the arrest of a woman they said violently robbed another woman in the Walmart parking lot Thursday night.
According to an FPD news release, just after 6 p.m. 25-year-old Kerrigan Larkins, of Nashville, allegedly pulled up behind the unidentified victim who was unlocking her door and grabbed the woman's purse.
When the woman tried to hold onto her purse, police said that Larkins began punching the woman in the head until she was able to flee with the purse.
Police were soon notified about the incident and an FPD officer pulled over and arrested Larkins, who they said was found in possession of the stolen purse.
In addition to the purse, police said that a 1 year old and two 3-year-old children, who are the children of an acquaintance of Larkins, were also found to be unrestrained in Larkin's vehicle and were present during the robbery.
According to FPD, Larkins is a convicted felon, although it's unclear what her prior convictions are for.
Now Larkins is charged with aggravated robbery, felony theft, three counts of reckless endangerment, violation of the child restraint law and violation of the registration law.
Larkins was booked into the Williamson County Jail with a $150,000 bond set by the Magistrate, and the children were later released to their mother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.