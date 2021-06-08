The Franklin Police Department arrested a Nashville woman on Thursday evening after they said an impaired driver ran over a man who was attempting to stop the woman from driving under the influence.
According to an FPD news release, 39-year-old Bianca Bankston allegedly ran over a fellow employee of a business on South Royal Oaks Boulevard before fleeing the scene in an orange Hummer.
Police responded to the scene, while another officer located Bankston driving the vehicle on Murfreesboro Road, and conducted a traffic stop that resulted in Bankston's arrest.
Police report that the unidentified man was "very seriously injured" and was transported to a local hospital. His exact condition and extent of his injuries was not released.
Bankston was scheduled to make and appearance in a Williamson County courtroom on Tuesday, and faces charges of driving under the influence — second offense, aggravated assault, vehicular assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, leaving the scene of an injury crash, leaving the scene of a crash and failing to give aid or information, violation of the implied consent law, driving without insurance and driving on a suspended license.
Bankston remains jailed on a $35,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.