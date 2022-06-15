Franklin Police arrested a Nashville woman on Saturday afternoon, charging her with assaulting a police officer after they said that she kicked the officer in his face and threatened to harm his family.
According to an FPD news release, 59-year-old Lisa Flowers Gary was "drunk and belligerent" when officers arrived at the Lifetime Athletic fitness center on Carothers Parkway.
"After she was highly uncooperative, officers arrested Gary," the news release reads. "She resisted, kicking an officer in the face, chest and stomach while being placed into the back seat of a police car. On her way to jail, Gary mentioned several firearms she owns, making repeated threats to harm the officer and his family."
Gary was charged with public intoxication, criminal trespass, resisting arrest, assault on a public servant and retaliation for past actions: bodily harm.
She was released on a $108,000 bond set by the magistrate and is scheduled to appear in court on July 28.
