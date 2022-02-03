Franklin High School recognized alumni athletes of the historic Natchez High School on Tuesday night and inducted two of those alumni into the FHS Athletics Hall of Fame.
Natchez High served as an African American school in Franklin from 1961-67 before integration of public schools was fully implemented in Williamson County.
The 16 Natchez High alumni athletes who were recognized played on both the last of the boys and girls basketball teams in 1967, with the ceremony taking place between the girls and boys varsity basketball game between FHS and Centennial High.
“These members were seniors on the team that was the last to ever wear the Natchez uniform,” FHS Principal Shane Pantall said. “During their final season, the Natchez Panthers boys team [set the] season-high Williamson County scoring record, out-scoring them 121-54.”
“After beating Battle Ground Academy 59-56 in the first round, Natchez Panthers played their final game on March 2, 1967, against cross-town rival Franklin High School, falling 65-63 in the district 22 semi-final. Tonight, it’s our privilege to welcome the latest members to the Franklin High School Athletics Hall of Fame, John Hunter and Donnell Lane,” Pantall said to the crowd that erupted in cheers.
The entire group of alumni were presented with plaques in the shape of jerseys while Hunter and Lane were also given glass trophies. In addition, a historical panel and framed jersey were unveiled to further commemorate the alumni athletes.
“I will remember this for the rest of my life,” Hunter said after the ceremony. “After 50-something years, for someone to remember you for something you did 50 years ago, it’s just like a dream. I hope I can wake up in the morning and say, ‘It’s not a dream, it’s true'.”
“Natchez High was a great school,” he continued. “We just enjoyed it and nobody wanted to miss school. You were always there, we had fun, we had good teachers. It was just great, and I will cherish the time that I went there.”
“This is a shock to me. We were pretty good, but I never expected this,” Lane said, choking up from the surprise honor. “I loved school back then. We had a good time and looked out for each other. We worked hard in sports, and the coaches always drilled that to be the best you’ve got to practice, practice, practice, and that’s what we did.”
