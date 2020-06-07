Franklin Tomorrow’s annual Exemplary Community Volunteer awards will be held in November this year, with the exact date and location to be announced later.
Nominations will be open starting in late summer or early fall.
“Franklin and Williamson County are blessed to have community members, organizations and companies of all sizes who give unselfishly to make our community a better place,” Franklin Tomorrow Executive Director Mindy Tate said in a press release.
“Franklin Tomorrow has planned since the beginning of the year to hold our annual Exemplary Community Volunteer Awards in November,” she added. “Now, this will let us fully recognize as a community more of the volunteers that have helped tremendously during this pandemic and this year.”
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, as well as tornadoes which struck Nashville and Middle Tennessee, categories may be added specifically to recognize individuals or groups that responded in these times of crisis, Tate said.
In the past, categories for the awards include the Volunteer Spirit Award, which honors up to three individuals involved in altering the environment around them simply by their service and heart for their community; the Youth Initiative Award, given to individuals under the age of 21 who are involved either in a variety of community activities or primarily in one organization as a significant volunteer; and the Anne T. Rutherford Exemplary Community Volunteer Award, given to one individual to honor the collective effect of their work and the impact on the agencies themselves and the community at large.
Others include the Emerging Leader Award, which recognizes a young professional between 20 and 40 years of age whose professional or volunteer efforts are having a positive impact on his or her community; and the Charles M. Sargent Legacy Award, which recognizes an individual who has made significant impact in the areas of business, quality of life and leadership.
For more information on being a partner or to learn more about the awards, email [email protected].
