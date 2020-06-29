Thales Academy, a college preparatory network of pre-K-12 independent schools, will have its grand opening for its new Thales Academy Franklin campus July 20 for the first day of its year-round calendar for the 2020-21 school year.
The new Franklin campus joins Thales Academy's eight existing North Carolina campuses as well as its other new out-of-state campus in Glen Allen, Va. Thales Academy Franklin is preparing the campus to be a safe, in-person learning environment and will initially offer grades K-3, with more grades to come in future years, according to a press release.
"We are thrilled to open the doors to our first campus in Tennessee and provide our newest Thales Academy students with our high-quality education at an affordable price in a safe environment," said Bob Luddy, founder and chairman of Thales Academy.
A prospective parent information session for the Franklin school is being held Wednesday, July 8, from 3-4 p.m. at the Franklin Mercantile Deli (100 Fourth Ave. N. in Franklin), and those interested in attending can go here to register.
"I cannot wait to get the 2020-2021 school year started and meet everyone on the first day of school," Rachael Bradley, administrator of Thales Academy Franklin, said. "I welcome anyone who is interested in more information or a private tour to contact me at [email protected]."
Tuition at Thales Academy Franklin is $5,300 per year (or $5,000 annually if paid in full upfront), and scholarships, discounts and payment plans are available to further reduce this cost.
The school will be following all required health practices that are known at this time in addition to adopting many recommended practices, based on necessity and feasibility for the campus. All procedures will be subject to change based on the most up-to-date information available throughout the school year, and Thales Academy will continue to monitor conditions and adjust accordingly.
"In this time of uncertainty for many school districts, we are glad to be able to offer educational strength and consistency for families at Thales Academy, said Bethany Bateman, admissions counselor. “Seats are filling fast, but we do still have a few spaces available at our new Franklin campus if anyone is still looking for a school option for their child for this school year."
Click here for more information on Thales Academy and to apply for admission online.
