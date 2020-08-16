New Hope Academy, a pre-K through sixth grade, Christ-centered school in Franklin,will be helping to tee off its 2020-21 school year by hosting a community event at TopGolf in Nashville on Sunday, Aug. 30, from 5-8 p.m.
The event, called Tee Off at TopGolf for New Hope Academy, will provide an evening gathering for members of the New Hope and the broader community to celebrate the school’s work and raise funds for its financial assistance programs.
According to Parker Page, New Hope’s director of Development, the school has worked closely with TopGolf to provide a safe setting for the golf and fellowship.
“We decided to move our annual golf tournament to the spring, but wanted to provide a setting for our community to gather as we begin our 25th school year,” he said. “We felt this special setting and evening would be an enjoyable way to begin the year and further the mission of New Hope Academy. We are looking forward to a memorable evening.”
The event will include golfing bays for individuals or families, with food provided in a safe manner. Sponsorships are also available. More information and registration details are available at www.nhafranklin.org/topgolf.
New Hope Academy works to educate children of diverse racial and socioeconomic backgrounds by establishing a biblical worldview and preparing each child to flourish academically, emotionally, socially, and spiritually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.