It’s a short walk from Sam Whitson’s downtown Franklin home to the Five Points post office, one that can be covered in no time if he’s simply sticking to business.
But as a longtime customer of the small post office that sits in the iconic building that dates to 1925, Whitson has found he rarely just sticks to business.
“I find that when I go check my mailbox or take something there to mail, it’s not a two-minute trip, it’s a half-hour trip,” said Whitson, state House representative for District 65 and retired U.S. Army colonel. “I see so many friends and neighbors there. It’s a great gathering place.”
Customers will continue gathering there after the United States Postal Service worked out a contract agreement with local businessman Jeff Nicholls to take over operations. The previous owner, Tom Otte, announced some time ago that he would be retiring from the position in the spring and, thus, leaving open the question if someone could be found to follow behind him and keep the site open as a post office.
The building is owned by the city of Franklin, and FirstBank is the primary tenant. Otte and a staff of six ran the post office since 2014.
“I love Franklin, I love the history here,” said Nicholls, an entrepreneur who moved to Franklin 10 years ago from Texas. “The more I heard about this post office and just the fact it was the original post office in 1925, and that folks who had mailboxes here for over 50 years, I just knew it was an integral part of the community. It was something I felt like I could get really involved with local businesses and such. To me, it was just a really good fit.”
Whitson, who has worked with Nicholls on various projects through their memberships in the Franklin Noon Rotary, would agree.
“I think Jeff has the expertise to do a great job,” he said. “I’m confident he can manage a very well-run and efficient post office.”
Several residents and businesses have owned mailboxes in the post office for years, even decades for some. The location offers convenience as well as a certain charm for the community.
Jill Burgin, director of the Downtown Franklin Association, learned of its importance from Rudy Jordan, the first director of the DFA.
“She told me that in the 1990s when the USPS was considering moving it to a location near the interstate and folks were conducting a grassroots campaign to save the post office, it was the only project she’s ever worked on that had 100% support from the entire community," Burgin said.
For now, the Five Points post office is only open from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday, but Nicholls said the plan is to have the counter open for regular business hours within a couple of weeks. He also pointed out that the six employees who worked with Otte will be staying put.
“The folks who have been working here really did a great job, and we’re going to continue with the same people,” Nicholls said. “The folks behind the counter built relationships with [customers].
“They will continue to give the same great service they always have. My job will be to continue to expand it and make it better.”
