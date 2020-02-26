The Franklin Theatre is about to get even livelier.
Known as the place in downtown Franklin for various movies, music and special events since its renovation was complete in 2011, the theater announced Wednesday morning it is adding a new dimension to its programming while also introducing the venue’s now permanent executive director.
Paul T. Couch, who had served as interim executive director for the Franklin Theater since June last year, was officially named executive director during Wednesday’s event for board members of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, staff and media.
“This theater is such a gem to this entire county, and we want to focus on making it accessible to even more people with even more exciting programming,” said Bari Beasley, CEO of the Heritage Foundation, which oversees the Franklin Theater.
“Naming Paul Couch as the executive director is a crucial part of that goal and he brings with him a wealth of knowledge in programming, managing and promoting world-class venues and the shows they offer. One of his first ideas in this role was to introduce this new season of diversified programming, and we are so excited to bring this added entertainment to Williamson County and to this beautiful theater.”
Among his previous career roles, Couch served as general manager of the historic Ryman Auditorium and as director of entertainment and executive producer at Dollywood theme park. While in his interim position with the Franklin Theatre, Couch and others on staff worked to bring another level of entertainment to the venue.
“Beginning this year,” Couch told audience members, “the Franklin Theatre will establish four series of live programming with broad audience appeal to encourage even more people to choose to spend their time in downtown Franklin.
“We’re building on the identity of our Franklin Theatre live concert series that has featured pop, rock and country legends, bluegrass and Americana acts, comedy and rising stars. Building on that are three brand new series of performing arts programming, each one focused on a particular type of performance.”
Added programming will feature diverse musical, dance and family performances.
The new season of programming will begin Sept. 19 with Black Violin and run through April 2021. The new season consists of three series, each made up of five shows doing three performances each. Tickets for each series are now on sale, with individual performance tickets going on sale in April.
Another important aspect of the Performing Arts Series is the implementation of educational outreach with these performers. Couch and his team will be seeking opportunities to bring these international acts into schools and working with area nonprofits and organizations to offer young people the chance to benefit from the talents, skills and knowledge of these accomplished artists.
With this new season, the theater has also created new mission and vision statements to better reflect the overarching goals moving into 2020 and beyond. The theater’s vision is to be a catalyst for social change, where diverse peoples are unified, lives are touched, and memoriesare made. The mission is to provide world-class performing arts experiences to diverse Williamson County residents and visitors and to be a platform for local philanthropic engagement and education, while providing unparalleled guest service.
The 2020-21 Performing Arts Series schedule is:
Great Performances Series
World-class musicians and ensembles will fill the auditorium of The Franklin Theatre with virtuoso musical performances.
Black Violin
Sept. 19-20
Led by two classically trained string players, the band uses their unique blend of classical and hip-hop music to overcome stereotypes while encouraging people of all ages, races and economic backgrounds to join together to break down cultural barriers.
The Academy of St. Martin in The Fields Chamber Ensemble
Oct. 9-10
This London-based chamber ensemble is one of the finest in the world, renowned for its fresh, brilliant interpretations of the world’s greatest chamber music.
Julie Fowlis
Oct. 23-24
Renowned for her vocal performance for the Disney/Pixar movie Braveas well as her collaborations with James Taylor and Mary Chapin Carpenter, her “crystalline” and “intoxicating” vocals have enchanted audiences around the world.
Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea
Jan. 22-23, 2021
A unique, multi-cultural ensemble, this all-female group with its foundation and roots based in Mariachi creates music that is traditional and so much more. The group’s Grammy-winning music can be heard in venues ranging from Disney parks to the Universal Amphitheater.
Los Angles Guitar Quartet
Feb. 19-20, 2021
For more than three decades, the members of this Grammy-winning ensemble have continually set the standard for expression and virtuosity, bringing a new energy to the concert stage with programs ranging from bluegrass to Bach.
Celebration of Dance Series
Combining the creativity of artists with the discipline of athletes, these amazing displays of music and movement will bring a whole new energy to Main Street.
Rhythmic Circus - Holiday Shuffle
Dec. 4-5
An internationally renowned, 12-member live music and tap dance ensemble whose magnetic, high-energy shows are all about juggling a combination of dancing, humor and music – all wrapped within a bundle of positive messages.
Giordano Dance Chicago
Feb. 12-14, 2021
Presenting new and innovative jazz dance choreography, often redefining and expanding the very definition of jazz dance, bringing the invaluable American art form to audiences and students of all ages and from all ethnic backgrounds.
Los Vivancos
Feb. 26 -27, 2021
Combining flamenco, ballet, martial arts, street dance, theater and acrobatics with charisma, showmanship, and an exceptional sense of rhythm, these seven brothers are setting audiences ablaze around the world.
Eireann, A Taste of Ireland
March 12-13, 2021
These award-winning Irish Dancers and musicians explore magical tales spanning generations of Irish storytelling and culture.
Pss Pss
April 23-24, 2021
Two modern-day clowns play out their hilarious and unique pas de deux through the universal language of gesture and look, as they sweep us up in a timeless and award-winning performance with all the seriousness, innocence, and unkindness of the human condition.
Family Spotlight Series
Topflight performances by jugglers, magicians, acrobats and some very big dinosaurs will not only entertain but create experiences that will engage and expand young minds while creating experiences families can enjoy together.
Mark Nizer 4D Theatre
Sept. 25-26
A new dimension in entertainment combining original comedy, juggling, movement, music and technology that promises a spellbinding performance.
JunNk
Oct. 16-17
Using items commonly found in a junkyard, JunNk combines singing, percussion and comedy to create a world of music and laughter that has never been seen before.
Cirque-tacular's, SPOOKTACULAR
Oct. 30-31, 2020
Spooks, specters and scaredy-cats contort and cavort through a high-flying circus of scare. Vampires soar, skeletons stagger, and acrobatic cats romp through a humorously haunted bazaar of the bizarre. Indulge your inner eerie in this family-friendly, bone-chilling delight!
Erth's Dinosaur Zoo Live!
Nov. 21-22
Observe, meet and interact with an eye-popping collection of amazingly life-like dinosaurs and other creatures presented in a theatrical performance that will thrill and entertain kids while stimulating their imaginations in ways that will forever connect them to their world
SNAP - Contemporary.Mystery.Performance
Jan. 15-16, 2021
Playing with space, time and the otherworldly, this eclectic ensemble of South Korean illusionists will boggle your mind with their impressive powers of prestidigitation. Their mixture of dexterous sleight of hand, vaudevillian comedy and ingenious visual effects conjures a marvelous, magical cabaret perfect for the whole family.
