Emily Layton and Sydni Dicke are about three months in to their current positions with Williamson County CASA, both having started Dec. 2.
Layton was hired as executive director to replace Marianne Schroer, who retired in December. Layton was previously director of development at Waves Inc. and brought 10 years of nonprofit experience to her new role.
Dicke, who was hired as director of development, had actually worked as administrative assistant for WCCASA for two years before moving on to work for five years at the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) was initiated in 1977, and there are local chapters in every state but one. WCCASA was founded in 1993 by Judge Jane Crockett Franks, a mother of 12 children.
Layton and Dicke now work side by side to implement WCCASA’s mission to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children and its vision of ensuring every child is in a safe and permanent home.
Williamson Home Page: What led you to want to work for WCCASA?
Emily Layton: It’s largely a heart for people in vulnerable populations. At Waves, people with disabilities have a harder time getting stuff done or have a harder time being seen. It’s kind of the same with CASA. This issue in our community is hard to look at and it’s not fun to look at, and so people would rather not know about it. … So I’ve always had that pull toward vulnerable populations. … That’s why I felt the pull to come here.
Sydni Dicke: When I think about my childhood, I was surrounded by people who loved me unconditionally, made me feel safe and knew my worth. I was their priority. For some children, they are instead facing traumatic experiences of abuse and neglect due to no fault of their own. Every child deserves to be treated with love, kindness and respect. They deserve to know that they are a blessing.
WHP: WCCASA depends on volunteers to advocate for each of the children served. Can you talk about the impact these volunteers make?
EL: Being in this role, something that has been really interesting to me is seeing how many people are willing to put in that kind of work for no return as far as monetary return. Not only do they give so much time on the front end, but how much time they put into the cases that they’re assigned. So time, heart, effort, emotional energy — all the things they’re pouring into this is really incredible to see.
The role of our advocates is to seek out what is best for that child. So children come to us from a situation that is not working. But the resolution to that is not always the child leaves their home. The resolution to that could be how can we provide services to Mom and Dad so that child can be in that home safely. Our job is not to rip children out of homes; our job is how do we make sure kids are safe, whatever that looks like. If we can make their existing home work, then we would love to do that. If we need to find an aunt or uncle, great; if it’s foster care that needs to happen, then that needs to happen.
WHP: Who are your volunteers, and what kind of training and preparation do they receive to become advocates?
EL: We currently have 71 advocates (training for new ones began the last week of February). You might assume that the only people that could do that would be attorneys or social workers or educators, and that’s just not true. We have people from all backgrounds. The point is, are they willing to go through the training and are they willing to do the work? Do they have the heart for it?
Our volunteers are largely female, so we’re always looking to have more men represented because it’s helpful to have the option of a male advocate, particularly in some specific circumstances. About half of our advocates are retired. Another large portion of our volunteers are home during the day, so they have the availability with their time. We also have advocates who work full time [in other jobs].
Volunteers go through 33 hours of pretty rigorous training to learn what it looks like to be an advocate and what their function is, what their role is and the obligation to the court. They complete that and also do court observations. After that, they will be sworn in by [Juvenile Court] Judge Sharon Guffee. It’s a formal process in that sense. It’s not just a group of people with good intentions who might want to rah-rah somebody to success. It’s a very important function and with lots of rules and regulations that surround it as well.
WHP: How important is the support you get from partners, businesses and individuals?
EL: One of the benefits of being in Williamson County is we have a very generous community, both in corporations and individuals giving. … We pursue grant funding as well, not only from foundations but also from businesses in the community, and we’re fortunate to get support from United Way.
SD: Giving from individuals, corporations, grants, sponsorships and events is very important. Our board is also very involved, and we’re able to get a lot of support from our board members. Our big annual event is Voices for Children, which will be held May 7 at Graystone Quarry. We’ll have dinner and music, a silent auction, a live auction, and there will be a program piece of it. It's a beautiful venue. This is our ninth year, and it's our biggest fundraiser, accounting for 30% of our annual revenue.
WHP: What challenges do you face?
EL: Funding is going to be a challenge for any nonprofit. We’re always looking to diversify our pool of donors and we would love to get more individual support. We’re so grateful for our corporate support and our grants, but we would really like to build up individual support for our organization. We’re really fortunate that recruitment of volunteers has been steady. But we’re always going be in need of people who are willing to step in.
WHP: Could you talk about the rewards you receive working for WCCASA?
EL: There was a specific event that happened in court when I was observing one day. There was a child who, just the way he interacted with his advocate, I could tell that he was so affectionate toward her and clearly felt really safe with her. And just seeing that, it was so genuine and so sincere. It was really beautiful to see. That’s the point: The children really need to be seen, they need to be heard, made to feel safe and cared for.
It was very evident in his interactions with the advocate supporting him. He was feeling all of these things. It’s one of those things where it’s all worth it if it worked for that child individually. I would love if that’s exactly how it went for all children we serve. At the end of the day, even if one child had that much impact on their life, then all of it’s worth it.
SD: These kids are put in these situations through no fault of their own. It’s really unfortunate to see that, and it’s special to be part of an organization where sometimes all it takes is one person to believe in that child and tell them that they love them and they care about them and they care about their future and their success. Sometimes that’s all it takes. I think being a part of this organization, there is meaning and purpose to what we do. We’re changing these kids’ lives every single day. That’s so good to be a part of. I love it, absolutely.
