The new major gifts officer and director of Family & Volunteer Engagement at Saddle Up! Is no stranger to the Franklin nonprofit.
Brant Bousquet, who started his new position Monday, has a son who was a participant at Saddle Up! for 13 years. Bousquet said his son Robert benefited greatly from the therapy the nonprofit provides for children and youth with disabilities.
“I am thrilled to be a part of the team at Saddle Up!” Bousquet said. “I have been a fan of Saddle Up! and witnessed firsthand the impact that adaptive riding had on my son.
“Robert loved participating in the annual Saddle Up! SUPER Show every year where he gained self-confidence and other skills. Recently, he transitioned to Lipscomb University’s IDEAL program for students with intellectual disabilities.”
Saddle Up! Executive Director Laurie Kush said Bousquet is the ideal fit for his position.
“Brant Bousquet is a respected development professional who has been instrumental in the growth and development of several Franklin nonprofits,” Kush said. “Saddle Up! is honored to have him join our mission, to provide children and youth with disabilities the opportunity to grow and develop through therapeutic, educational and recreational activities with horses. Brant will be key in developing major gifts, and volunteer and family engagement.”
Saddle Up! Is Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest PATH International Premier-accredited Center, offering six professional equine-based programs exclusively for atypical children and youth ages 2-24. First words, first steps, academic progress, core strength, improved social interactions, confidence, and self-worth are nurtured at the nonprofit with the motivation and movement of the horse.
Saddle Up! participants hail from 11 different counties, and its programming depends on 12 full-time staff, 23 part-time certified instructors and licensed therapists, six part-time lesson assistants, and over 500 dedicated volunteers.
