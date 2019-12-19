A new Urgent Team Walk-In Urgent Care is now open and seeing patients at the company’s first facility in Franklin, located on Hillsboro Road at Independence Square and next to Kroger Fuel.
It’s in a remodeled building that for 40 years housed a variety of restaurants, the last being Judge Beans, which closed about a year ago.
“As we continue our expansion in Tennessee, we are very pleased to now offer quality, affordable and convenient walk-in health care to the Franklin community,” Nancy Becker, Division vice president, Urgent Team, said in a press release.
The Franklin location is open seven days a week and provides treatment for injuries, illnesses and conditions, such as:
• Asthma and allergies
• Ear and eye injuries
• Flu, colds and viral illnesses
• Skin conditions, including burns
• Bites, stings, allergic reactions
• Stitches
• Broken bones, sprains, strains
• School, sports, wellness and DOT physicals
• Diarrhea, nausea and vomiting
• Immunizations and vaccinations
• Urinary tract infections
• Occupational health services
Leading the health care team are nurse practitioners Rachael Neudecker and Lucy Sturdivant. Neudecker has experience in both urgent care and hospital settings. She most recently served as a nurse practitioner at Fast Pace Urgent Care in Lexington, Tenn. She earned a Master of Science in Nursing from Maryville University in St. Louis.
Sturdivant, who transferred from the Urgent Team location in Dyersburg, graduated from Vanderbilt University with a Master of Science in Nursing. Prior to joining Urgent Team, she served as a nurse practitioner at PainMD in Dyersburg.
Urgent Team – Franklin is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome or for added convenience, patients can schedule a same day or next day appointment online with Hold My Spot. Most insurance plans, TRICARE and VA, Medicare and Medicaid, as well as cash and credit cards, are accepted.
Urgent Team is part of the Urgent Team Family of Centers, one of the largest independent operators of urgentand family care centers in the Southeast.
