The Franklin Fire Department responded to a New Year's Eve house fire that the department said was sparked by consumer fireworks which are illegal in Franklin.
According to an FFD news release, crews were dispatched to a two-story, single family home on Rich Circle around 11:45 p.m. where they found the homeowner using a garden hose to extinguish a fire inside of an exterior trash can in the home's driveway.
Franklin Fire Investigator Will Farris reported that around an hour before arrival the homeowner had ignited a firework and soaked it in water before throwing it away in the trash can.
The homeowner then came out to the trash can an hour after disposing of the firework and found the trash can on fire with flames extending to the exterior of the home.
The homeowner was able to prevent the fire from spreading and it was completely extinguished by firefighters.
Farris said that the fire was similar to an incident on the 4th of July that was also sparked by fireworks, with the New Year's Eve incident resulting in an estimated $3,000 in damage.
“In both cases, the homeowners used fireworks, doused them with water, then threw them away in outside garbage containers," Farris said in the news release. "In both cases, it didn’t take long for fire to ignite and spread to the exterior of the homes. Both homeowners were very fortunate that the fires were discovered early and that no one was hurt.”
