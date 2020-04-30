The assistant principal at Moore Elementary School in Franklin will become the school’s new principal for the 2020-21 school year, Franklin Special School District Director of Schools David Snowden recently announced.
Janet Carroll, who has served as the assistant principal at Moore Elementary for the past seven years, will replace current Principal Lisa Burgin, who will be leaving her role at the end of the school year upon a move out of state. Carroll’s new position becomes effective June 1.
“We are excited to announce Mrs. Carroll’s selection as the new principal of Moore Elementary,” Snowden said. “She has been an asset at Moore as the assistant principal and we look forward to her continued leadership in this new role. Mrs. Carroll is passionate about continuing to serve the students, families and the faculty and staff at Moore.”
Carroll has 23 years of experience in the FSSD as both a school administrator and a classroom teacher. As assistant principal at Moore, she has helped lead a pre-kindergarten through fourth-grade school with over 500 students.
“I have been blessed to serve Moore as assistant principal for the past seven years and feel honored and privileged to be chosen as the next principal of Moore Elementary,” Carroll said. “I value the skilled and devoted staff at Moore as well as our wonderful students and their families. My goal as principal is to possess the leadership, vision and passion necessary to provide an outstanding education to our Moore students.”
Carroll holds a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University and a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies with an emphasis in K-8 from Middle Tennessee State University.
