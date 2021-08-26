A Franklin man has been indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury on multiple aggravated assault charges after he allegedly pulled a gun on several teenagers in January.
Kevin Thomas Dubinski, 29, was initially arrested one day after the incident that occurred on Jan. 16, 2021, and according to court documents, he was booked into the Williamson County Jail with 2ith a $62,500 bond and the case was bound over to the grand jury. Dubinski has since been released from jail.
That grand jury then returned the indictment in August and Dubinski was indicted on four counts of aggravated assault and possession of a handgun while under the influence.
According to the affidavit filed in January, Franklin Police responded to the Heartwood at Lockwood Glen apartment complex just after 11 p.m. for reports of "a disorderly with a weapon."
The affidavit details that Dubinski and his fiancé had been drinking throughout the evening and that Dubinski was "heavily intoxicated" when the couple went to walk their dog.
When the couple returned to their apartment, the affidavit alleges that Dubinski got into a verbal altercation with two girls, both of whom are unidentified minors, and one of whom was 16 at the time of the incident.
The affidavit alleges that when the couple reentered their apartment, "Mr. Dubinski remained irate over the verbal altercation, and proceeded to retrieve a fully loaded Ruger semi-automatic handgun."
Dubinski's fiancé attempted to stop him, but the affidavit alleges that he then pushed her onto the bed and pointed the gun at her before he went outside and approached the two children and the father of one of the girls, and racked the gun's slide causing all three to flee inside of an apartment and call 911.
Dubinski was scheduled to be arraigned on these charges in a Williamson County Circuit Criminal Court on Wednesday.
No other information about the case has been made public at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.