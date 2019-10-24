Local author Tony L. Turnbow will speak on events leading up to the Civil War that were influenced by the life of Andrew Jackson when the next Franklin Civil War Round Table is held Sunday, Nov. 10, at Carnton’s Fleming Center.
Although Jackson died 16 years before the Civil War, Old Hickory would build on military and diplomatic skills he honed in the War of 1812 that would come into play in the decades to follow. A famous example was the Nullification Movement in which South Carolina chose to ignore federal law pertaining to tariffs.
Jackson said one state trying to annul a law of the United States was “incompatible with the existence of the Union,” and in 1833 prepared to use military force, if needed, to enforce the tariffs. Jackson also spoke about the need to keep the Union solvent and under one system of laws.
Turnbow has studied the history of the Old Natchez Trace for over 30 years and has written a full-length play about the mysterious death of explorer Meriwether Lewis. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Vanderbilt University and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Tennessee and practices law in Franklin. He has served on various boards including the Natchez Trace Parkway Association and the Lewis and Clark Trust Inc.
Turnbow recently released “Hardened to Hickory: The Missing Chapter in Andrew Jackson’s Life,” which one reviewer said is “original and thrillingly dramatic.” This work explores the complex issues of dealing with foreign powers and the various Indian tribes in the formative years of the nation.
The Franklin Civil War Round Table will begin at 3 p.m. Contact gregwade55@yahoo.com for further information. The public is invited.
