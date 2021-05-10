Battle Ground Academy recently inducted nine juniors into the school’s Cum Laude Society during the 2020-21 school year.
They join 18 members of the class of 2021 who had been previously inducted. In addition, faculty member Ashlee Headrick was also inducted. Membership to Cum Laude is one of BGA’s highest honors for academic excellence and scholarship.
Juniors: Seniors:
Annie Conrady Berkeley Allison
Dalia Diab Ben Boger
Izzy Donoghue Alexis Boudreau
Mary Courtney Finn Aiden Cloud
Kendall Grimes Avery Diefenthal
Braden Iverson Beth Fleming
Kathleen Jefferson Iris Holt
Orrin Krebs Paige LaRock
Kate O'Hara Georgia Link
Sarah May
Milani Naik
Mason Robb
Matthew Roberts
Butch Samide
Jimmy Shi
Abigaile Spooner
Mary Kathryn Walt
Ching Ching Zhang
Founded in 1906, the Cum Laude Society is dedicated to honoring scholastic achievement in secondary schools. The founders of the society modeled Cum Laude after Phi Beta Kappa and in the years since its founding, Cum Laude has grown to 382 chapters, approximately two dozen of which are located in public schools and the rest in Independent schools.
Membership is predominantly in the United States, but chapters also are located in Canada, England, France, Spain, Puerto Rico and the Philippines.
