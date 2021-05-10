Battle Ground Academy recently inducted nine juniors into the school’s Cum Laude Society during the 2020-21 school year.

They join 18 members of the class of 2021 who had been previously inducted. In addition, faculty member Ashlee Headrick was also inducted. Membership to Cum Laude is one of BGA’s highest honors for academic excellence and scholarship. 

 Juniors:                                            Seniors:

Annie Conrady                                 Berkeley Allison 

Dalia Diab                                       Ben Boger                 

Izzy Donoghue                                Alexis Boudreau

Mary Courtney Finn                          Aiden Cloud

Kendall Grimes                                Avery Diefenthal

Braden Iverson                                Beth Fleming

Kathleen Jefferson                            Iris Holt

Orrin Krebs                                      Paige LaRock

Kate O'Hara                                     Georgia Link

Sarah May

Milani Naik

Mason Robb

Matthew Roberts

Butch Samide

Jimmy Shi

Abigaile Spooner

Mary Kathryn Walt

Ching Ching Zhang

Founded in 1906, the Cum Laude Society is dedicated to honoring scholastic achievement in secondary schools. The founders of the society modeled Cum Laude after Phi Beta Kappa and in the years since its founding, Cum Laude has grown to 382 chapters, approximately two dozen of which are located in public schools and the rest in Independent schools. 

Membership is predominantly in the United States, but chapters also are located in Canada, England, France, Spain, Puerto Rico and the Philippines.

