No charges were filed after a person left a loaded handgun in a men's restroom at the Mallory Lane Chick-fil-A Friday night.
According to a release from the Franklin Police Department, an employee found the handgun shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday night. The owner of the gun called the police and said he forgot the gun in the bathroom stall.
The Franklin Police said in the release that parents should talk to their children about the incident and tell them to never touch a gun if they find one and to notify an adult immediately if they ever find a gun.
