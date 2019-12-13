The Nolensville, Fairview and Spring Hill football teams have wrapped up their seasons, but region honors still await.
Nolensville and Spring Hill did well in Region 4-4A honors, while Fairview came up strong in Region 6-3A.
For Nolensville, 4A Mr. Football winner Tim Coutras was the MVP, and quarterback Ryder Galardi was co-offensive player of the year.
Dan Rickert was defensive lineman of the year, and Luke Jenkins was kicker/punter of the year.
Wideout Parker Price, defensive lineman Grant Reeder, linebacker C.J. Ware, defensive back Louis Kondolios and punter Nick Beattie made the first team All-Region.
Spring Hill running back Landen Seacrest and defensive lineman Avery Wortsell also made the cut on the first team.
For Fairview, Mr. Football semifinalist Logan Nardozzi was the offensive player of the year and Chris Hughes was the coach of the year.
Yellowjacket Anakin King was quarterback of the year, and Garrett Wooten was named wide receiver of the year.
Bryce Fannin was named defensive back of the year for Fairview, and Skyler Wilson was kicker of the year.
The school's All-Region selections were Brody Cox, Jack Baker, Logan Parsons, Connor Lindsey, Jacob Clevenger and Brian Kuhn.
