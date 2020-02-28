The Nolensville Lady Knights (22-5, 9-0) surged to victory over the Fairview Lady Yellow Jackets (15-12, 10-4) Friday night at Nolensville 64-30, advancing to the region semifinals next Monday.
“We shot the ball and defended well,” said Nolensville head coach Chris Ladd. “Our focus was to get it done on defense.”
In the first quarter, Nolensville got off to a hot start from behind the three point line to lead 19-9.
The Lady Knights stretched their lead further with sharp shooting from downtown by senior Grace Baird and junior Caymin Ladd to take a 34-16 lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, Nolensville continued the offensive clinic with long range buckets from senior Parker Leftwich and scoring in the paint by junior Zoe Pillar to increase the Lady Knights lead 49-23.
Nolensville poured it on in the fourth quarter with depth scoring from sophomore Chloe Earls, freshman Sarah Brewer, sophomore Sara Grubesic, senior Isabella Phillips, and JR Moyer to secure the victory 64-30.
The Lady Knights had three players in double figures: Pillar with 15 points, Baird with 12 and Leftwich with 10.
“Our balance helps so much, because these teams cannot focus on one or two of us,” said Leftwich. “We are all scorers.”
“They (Zoe, Grace, and Parker) are our big three,” said Coach Ladd. “We expect them to be in double figures when we play.”
The leading scorer for Fairview was junior Kelsey Gossage with eight points.
Nolensville stood tall on defense holding the Lady Yellow Jackets to 30 points.
“After the first quarter, I felt like we settled in and played our brand of defense,” said Coach Ladd. “We really tried to lock in and stay in front of the ball.”
The Lady Knights will head to Community High School on Monday night to face Stewart County.
“They (Stewart County) are a good team,” said Coach Ladd. “Hopefully, we will go get it done.”
“I am expecting the same outcome we had tonight,” said Leftwich.
