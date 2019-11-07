After kicking off its second On the Table campaign earlier this week during Breakfast with the Mayors, Franklin Tomorrow will close out the community initiative with an event Saturday that will help attendees learn ways to become more involved.
Known as Engage Franklin, the event will take place between 9-11 a.m. at the Williamson campus of Columbia State Community College. It will be a place where community members can find ways to get immediately plugged into the community.
This event is an outgrowth of last year's On the Table where many of those completing the post-event survey said they did not know how to get involved in the community.
“Engage Franklin is really an opportunity to put these discussions into action as area nonprofits and organizations will be at Columbia State Community College to offer direct service opportunities,” Franklin Tomorrow Executive Director Mindy Tate said. “We will also have the opportunity for people to participate in On the Table conversations if they were unable to do so during the week.”
Hundreds of people from various backgrounds participated in the opening On the Table discussions in the auditorium of Rolling Hills Community Church Tuesday morning, and ensuing gatherings were held at various other locations during the week.
During Saturday's event, the meeting room in CSCC’s Administration Building will be set up with tables for all nonprofits to share information about their volunteer/engagement opportunities. Attendees will be able to walk around and learn more about the needs/opportunities with each nonprofit and sign up to volunteer.
The event will be "come and go" and a light breakfast from Cracker Barrel will be provided for attendees and nonprofits. Tables will also be set up to have additional conversations and reflect on individual On The Table experiences.
Nonprofits at Saturday's Engage Franklin will include:
Williamson County Animal Center
United Way of Greater Nashville
Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network
OneGen Away
Williamson County Anti-Drug Coalition
Habitat for Humanity of Williamson County
High Hopes Development Center
Morning Pointe of Franklin
Friends of Franklin Parks
Mercy Community Healthcare
Council on Aging
Erika's Safe Place
Harpeth Conservancy
Greater Nashville FCA
Children's Kindness Network
Those interested in attending Engage Franklin can RSVP here.
