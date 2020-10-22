The NOW Massage, a growing franchise in the wellness space with high quality, affordable massage services, is set to open its first Tennessee location in Franklin this fall.
The NOW Massage boutique, located at 125 First Ave. N. in the new Harpeth Square, will be owned and operated by father and son duo Mark and Luke Cianciolo.
“Downtown Franklin will soon have a welcoming self-care oasis, featuring an amazing team of wellness professionals ready to help our community escape the stress and daily challenges of life,” said Mark Cianciolo, whose business experience spans more than 30 years in the health care industry.
According to a press release from the company, the father and son team behind the Franklin boutique were drawn to the holistic business approach of The NOW, and the idea that self-care is a necessity and not a luxury. Luke Cianciolo, son to Mark Ciancolo and a recent graduate from the Quinlan School of Business at Loyola University Chicago, will run the boutique alongside his father.
While the family gears up to open The NOW Franklin in the coming weeks, plans are in motion to bring two more locations to the Nashville area in 2021 and beyond, marking the start of a long-term business venture for the family.
“I am excited to bring such a new and innovative concept to the Nashville area, a leading growth city with a diverse economy that shares the same sense of community and togetherness that The NOW champions,” said Luke Ciancolo. “The NOW repositions massage as an integral part of one’s wellness routine, and appeals to a younger generation that is more focused on wellness and self-care.”
The NOW has reimagined the neighborhood spa experience with high quality massages and custom enhancements for optimum healing. The boutique's beachside-inspired aesthetic features natural materials and is heightened by the signature scent of their calming Jasmine Coconut candles.
Massage therapists receive advanced training on The NOW’s custom menu that go far beyond the traditional modalities, and are designed specifically for stress relief, relaxation and muscle recovery. The branded product line will be available at the Franklin boutique for guests who want to bring a piece of The NOW lifestyle home with them.
Founded in 2015, The NOW Massage operates four locations in Los Angeles County with more than 50 new locations planned across the U.S. For more information, visit thenowmassage.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.