The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office has charged an off duty Decherd police officer in a road rage incident in Murfreesboro on Sunday after he allegedly pointed a gun at a Franklin man.
According to an RCSO social media post, 31-year-old Mathew Ward of Murfreesboro, was arrested after police said that Ward pointed his department-issued pistol at Franklin resident Ilya Kovaclch after Ward allegedly flashed his badge at Ward in an attempt to get Kovaclch to slow down.
RCSO reports that the two "exchanged words" before Ward pursued Kovalchuk off of the interstate onto Medical Center Parkway at Silohill Lane.
The two then exited their vehicles, at which point law enforcement alleges that Ward drew his service pistol and ordered Kovaclch to the ground.
No one was injured in the incident, and according to RCSO Public Information Officer Lisa Marchesoni, Ward was arrested without incident at the scene.
He's now facing an aggravated assault charge, and was booked and released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27.
The Home Page reached out to the Decherd Police Department for comment, but has not yet received a reply. This story will be updated with any comments from officials.
