Demolition of the Spivey House on Columbia Avenue took place Thursday to make way for more battlefield land in the area in and around the Carter House in Franklin.
Franklin’s Charge, a nonprofit tasked with preserving threatened Civil War battlefields in Williamson County, closed last November on the purchase of what was most recently a ceramic shop located just south of the Carter House and part of the Battle of Franklin that took place Nov. 30, 1864. Franklin’s Charge bought the shop for $1.365 million from Helen Spivey and Phyllis Eldridge, whose family had owned it for generations.
“It’s as important as anything we’ve saved,” Eric Jacobson, CEO of the Battle of Franklin Trust, said after the purchase in November. “It’s core battlefield. It’s just south of the Carter House, so it’s an area that saw heavy fighting and really heavy loss, particularly among the Confederate soldiers.
"A portion of Gen. John Brown’s division swept across that ground. It’s only about 150 feet south of the main [federal] line, so they were just taking catastrophic loss as they swept across that property.”
The acquisition and demolition of the property are another in a line of success stories for the area’s historians and preservationists in reclaiming what had become developed land and adding it to Carter Hill Battlefield Park. It began several years ago with the demolition of a Pizza Hut, then later toward the removal of a Domino’s Pizza and a small strip center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.