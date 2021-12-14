The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they made an arrest in connection with an online threat involving Centennial High School in November.
Unlike in many other recent threats against schools in the region, state and country, WCSO will not provide details about the incident.
As previously reported in November, WCSO said that the threat was not credible and originated from an unidentified student in another school. The student created a fake social media account where the threat was posted, which led to a shelter in place order at CHS that CHS Principal Kevin Dyson said was done “out of abundance of caution.”
Criminal cases against juveniles generally do not include the release of the names of those being charged. In an email on Tuesday, Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades confirmed that an arrest was made, but would not make any comment on how many arrests were made, where the person is a student, the age of the accused person or what the specific charges against the student are.
It’s also unknown if law enforcement believes that the threat is part of the growing social media trends or "challenges" of unfounded threats against schools.
While WCSO is remaining tight-lipped about the incident, other law enforcement agencies, including those in Middle Tennessee, have been more transparent about their investigations into similar incidents while maintaining the privacy of juveniles.
Last week, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office announced charges against three Lebanon High School students who they said made unfounded threats of violence against the school in a 48 hour period — making public their ages and charges while keeping their identities confidential.
In a similar incident last week, three juveniles were charged with terrorism after making social media threats toward Oak Ridge High School in East Tennessee — with the local district attorney's office making public the charges, all while keeping the identities of the suspects confidential.
The CHS threat came weeks before the latest high-profile shooting took place in Oxford Township, Mich., where four students were killed and seven people were injured in a school shooting at Oxford High School.
A 15-year-old student and his parents have been arrested and charged in that incident, which has led to the start of civil lawsuits and possible charges against school officials, with threats against the school reported in the weeks before the shooting took place on Nov. 30.
