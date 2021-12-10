One Generation Away will distribute free food on Saturday, Dec. 11, in Franklin.
The drive-thru food distribution event is first come, first served and will take place from 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at Centennial High School. Volunteers are still needed from 7:30 a.m.-11 a.m.
No registration is needed to volunteer or receive food during the event.
Organizers ask that all occupants remain in their vehicles, with trunks open and space cleared for the food to be placed in their vehicles by volunteers. Due to the expected volume of cars, food is limited to one cart per vehicle.
Centennial High School is located at 5050 Mallory Lane in Franklin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.