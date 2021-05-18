Another hopeful candidate to serve on the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen was issued a petition Tuesday, bringing a total of seven candidates vying for spots as ward aldermen or aldermen at-large.
Michelle Sutton, who ran for alderman at-large in 2019, officially launched her campaign as a candidate for Ward 3 in Franklin’s municipal election taking place in late October. Scott Speedy, current Ward 3 alderman, announced earlier this year he would not be running for re-election.
On the ballot will be four ward alderman seats and one at-large seat to complete an unexpired term that came after longtime alderman Pearl Bransford died last November. John Schroer, former mayor of Franklin who served as commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Transportation in Gov. Bill Haslam’s administration, is filling Bransford seat on the board until October’s election.
Bev Burger is running for re-election as Ward 1 alderman, while Patrick Baggett and Elizabeth Wanczak pulled petitions Monday to run for Ward 4 alderman seats.
In addition to Speedy, Margaret Martin from Ward 4 and Dana McLendon from Ward 2 won’t be running again.
Three candidates have indicated they are running for the alderman-at-large position: Alan Simms, Bhavani Kumar Muvvala and John Haynes.
The qualifying deadline is July 15 at noon. Election Day is Tuesday, Oct. 26, with polls open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. that day. Early voting is set for Oct. 6-21, and the deadline to register to vote is Sept. 27.
