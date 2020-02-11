The Tennessee Highway Patrol is currently investigating Monday night's hit and run crash on I-65 South that killed one person and injured three others.
According to THP's Lt. Charles Caplinger, the preliminary report confirmed that the multiple vehicle crash took place around midnight near mile marker 61, the Peytonsville Road exit, in Franklin and killed one unidentified person.
Three other unidentified people were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with unknown injuries.
THP has not released any information about the vehicle that allegedly fled the scene.
Caplinger said that more information will be released as the investigation continues.
