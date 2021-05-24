The Williamson County Rescue Squad and Williamson Fire Rescue responded to a rescue operation of a person who was stranded on the Natchez Trace Parkway Bridge on Saturday afternoon.
According to a WCRS social media post, an unknown person climbed to the top of one of the bridge's arch supports and was unable to get down.
Emergency crews responded to the 145-foot tall bridge and began a two hour long rope rescue from the top of the bridge, with one firefighter rappelling over the edge of the bridge and successfully rescuing the trapped civilian.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene along with Box 94, a rehab support unit, and no injures were reported in the incident.
WCRS posted a video of the rescue to their social media page, which can be viewed in full below.
