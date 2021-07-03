Multiple first responder agencies responded to Murfreesboro Road in Arrington on Friday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash entrapped and seriously injured a motorist.
According to an Arrington Fire and Rescue social media post, emergency crews were dispatched to the scene in front of Rapid Pak Market just before 1:30 p.m. where they found a t-bone-style collision involving a pickup truck and a car, with a seriously injured patient trapped inside of the car.
AFR and other county personnel responded to the scene where the unidentified patient was stabilized, as crews began the extrication process, cutting off the car's roof and rear drivers-side door.
That patient was then placed onto a spine board and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by Williamson Medical Center ambulance, and their current condition is unknown.
The roadway was later reopened, and no other information about the crash was immediately available.
