Thales Academy Franklin, the first Tennessee campus among a college preparatory network of Pre-K-12 independent schools based in North Carolina, will be expanding to a full kindergarten through fifth grade elementary program for the 2021-2022 school year.
Applications are open now and are first-come, first-served, according to a press release. Thales Academy Franklin opened its doors for its inaugural school year to grades K-3 this past July, and the campus has just finished a successful first quarter of fully in-person learning.
"We are so proud of our staff and families for all of their support and dedication to helping our students have a successful first quarter of the 2020-2021 school year," said Rachael Bradley, administrator of Thales Academy Franklin.
"The Franklin community has been so welcoming. Our kindergarten program is now full for this school year, but we still have a few spaces left in grades 1-3 and encourage families looking for a reliable, high-quality education at an affordable price to apply now and join us as we head into the second quarter, which starts on Oct. 12.”
Next year, fourth and fifth grades are being added to the campus. Families interested in applying for the 2021-22 school year can apply now for grades K-5. Applications are first-come, first-served for new families, and will be open until seats are filled and a waitlist is created.
Tuition at Thales Academy Franklin is $5,300 per year (tuition for new families joining in Q2 this year will be prorated), and scholarships, discounts and payment plans are available to further reduce this cost.
"Our campuses typically fill up quickly due to our reasonable price, strong curriculum, and safe, wholesome environment, so interested families should reserve their space by applying early," said Bethany Bateman, admissions counselor.
Those interested in more in more information or a private tour can contact Bradley at [email protected].
For more information on Thales Academy and to apply for admission online, visit www.thalesacademy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.