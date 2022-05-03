Tennessee Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) hosted the annual Out of Darkness Campus Walk at Centennial High School on Saturday, in an effort to remember those lost to and touched by suicide and provide resources for those struggling in their lives.
The event saw around 50 attendees walk together around the CHS track as well as take part in other activities to remember their loved ones, with AFSP saying in a news release that they have a “bold goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20% by the year 2025.”
“Being here today, not only are you showing everyone that they are not alone if they are grieving or struggling, but you are part of our work, the research, the advocacy and support that we provide is quite literally made possible because each of you are here today,” AFSP Tennessee Area Director Meghan Gwaltney said.
Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States with a reported 45,979 suicides and an estimated 1.20 million suicide attempts nationwide in 2020.
The event was one of more than 500 similar events that are taking place across the nation this year, with $21 million dollars raised by the walks last year. CHS’ walk has raised more than $17,000 for local suicide prevention over the last five years.
More information about the Tennessee Chapter of AFSP can be found here, and other resources for those in need of help can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.