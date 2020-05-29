Our Thrift Store, which opened 15 years ago on Columbia Pike in Franklin and whose owner has been searching for a new location for more than a year, will be closing at the end of June.
Dave Krikac, who founded the store as an operation for training and educating young adults with disabilities while also acting as a retail outlet that sells donated clothing and other items, made the announcement Friday afternoon through a video on the Our Thrift Store Facebook page.
“After much consideration, we’ve decided to liquidate the store and prepare for what the Lord has in store for us in this next season,” Krikack said in the video.
His last attempt to find a new location came earlier this year when Williamson County-owned property on Granbury Street was offered.
However, in early March members of the city of Franklin’s Board of Zoning Appeals voted 5-0 to uphold the current zoning ordinance of property on Granbury Street and, as a result, denied an appeal made by Krikac.
The store’s lease was set to expire June 30 as the property owner, H.G. Hill Realty Company, plans to redevelop that strip.
