Five Tennessee Vol football players were recognized over the last two days with All-SEC honors.
On Monday, offensive lineman Trey Smith and safety Nigel Warrior were named to the AP All-SEC first team, while Smith, Warrior, Daniel Bituli, receiver/return specialist Marquez Callaway and kicker Brent Cimaglia were named to the coaches All-SEC team.
Smith started 11 games for Tennessee, anchoring a line that allowed just 20 sacks all season.
Warrior started all 12 games for UT, tallying 68 tackles, four interceptions and seven passes defensed. He was the Vols second-leading tackler and he had the second-most interceptions in the SEC.
Bituli led UT with 80 tackles – his third straight year as the team’s leading tackler, despite missing the first two games of 2019 -- and was second on the team with three sacks. He also had four passes defenses, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.
Callaway was chosen as a kick returner, averaging 15 yards per punt return with a touchdown – a 65 yarder against South Carolina. He also returned two kickoffs, averaging 18.5 yards per return.
Cimaglia, a Page High School alum, made 20 of his 24 field goals (83.3 percent), accounting for 93 total points. He went 2-for-2 on field goals of 50 yards or more with a long of 53 yards and he was perfect from inside the 30-yard line.
This post originally ran in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.