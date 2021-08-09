The Wilken sisters will reunite at the next level.
Page High School's dynamic basketball siblings have etched their names in Page history, with Faith Wilken already playing collegiately at local Trevecca Nazarene University.
Senior Lili Wilken has decided to follow in her sister's footsteps, signaling her commitment to the college as well.
"Very blessed to announce my commitment to Trevecca Nazarene University," Lili Wilken shared in a message on Twitter.
Lili Wilken has carried on her sister's legacy, helping lead Page to its first-ever state tournament appearance this past March under head coach Ron Brock. She won the county's WillCo Award for girls basketball player of the year in June.
Faith Wilken, now a redshirt sophomore at Trevecca, started in all 12 games her redshirt freshman season, averaging 14.2 ppg, second-most on the team. Nolensville alum Grace Baird also plays for Trevecca.
