After just one season on the job, Page High School boys basketball coach Aaron Howard has resigned from the role.
PHS principal Dr. Katie Hill shared Wednesday that Howard was leaving the Patriots bench.
"Page High appreciates Coach Howard's contribution to our community," a release from Hill read.
Howard joined Page as its boys basketball coach last May after replacing former Page coach Larry Noe. The former was a longtime Brentwood assistant under Dennis King.
Under Howard, Page went 17-10 overall and 10-6 in district this year. The team reached the region tournament this past February, falling to Cane Ridge in the region quarterfinals.
