Page decided it was time to fight back in the second half.
The Patriots rallied from a 14-point first-half deficit for a 73-64 win at Franklin on Tuesday night.
“We talked to our guys about pride,” Patriots coach Larry Noe said. “Like I tell our guys, I’ll stand and fight any man at any time, but I’ve got to have guys that are willing to back me up and fight with me. You either win together or you fall together.”
Page (13-6, 4-6 District 11-AAA) trailed by 11 at halftime before opening the third quarter with a 20-8 run to take a 50-49 lead.
The lead changed hands five times after that before Page closed with a 10-1 run during the final 1:40.
Point guard Blanne Burrow led the Patriots with 21 points and Mason Allen added 19, including four 3-pointers.
“We kind of just knew that if we came out and fought right after half, we would get back in it,” Burrow said. “Just play hard, get some steals, get some easy buckets and we’d be right back in the game.”
Thomas Seaman and Jaime Hernandez both added 13 for the Patriots, who won their third straight game.
Page is sixth in the district, a half-game behind Franklin.
The Rebels (13-8, 5-6) lost for the fifth time in six games.
“They started winning a lot of 50-50 balls,” Rebels coach Jason Tigert said of Page’s second-half rally. “They kind of dictated defensively. They took away some things that we had success with early.”
Reed Kemp led the Rebels with 25 points and Matt Thurman added 14. Taylor Spierto had 10 points and six assists.
“I feel like they played better defense and we gave up some easy layups that we shouldn’t have given up,” Kemp said of Page’s second-half rally.
Franklin got off to a great start, taking an 11-0 in the first quarter.
“We were out of sync,” Noe said. “We just got a kid back last game, Thomas Seaman. He was trying to get adjusted to what we do.”
Page sophomore Cason Walker was out after having his broken nose reset Tuesday.
“This is the oldest rivalry in Williamson County,” said Noe, a 1992 Franklin graduate. “This is older than Brentwood-Franklin. This rivalry goes back to when coach (James) Ringstaff was at Page making all those state runs years ago. They separated us in our classes and then we quit playing each other for a long time.”
Up Next
Page visits Dickson County on Friday.
Franklin visits Columbia on Thursday.
