The Page Patriots will be hitting the football field this week a day sooner than expected.
The team announced that their away game with Lincoln Co. will be moved up to Thursday night with the forecast not looking promising for Friday.
Weather.com shows that in Fayetteville, Tenn., which is where Lincoln Co. High School is located, has a 90% chance of rain predicted for the day.
Page is 7-1 and is the favorite to repeat for the Region 5-5A title.
