The last regular season game of the year for both the Page Lady Patriots (13-7) and Summit Lady Spartans (15-8) was a close one to the very end.
Page would emerge victorious, 62-48, a boost for district seeding with the tournament on the way.
The game was a back-and-forth affair for three whole quarters as both the second and third quarters ended in a tie.
However, two of the things that made a difference tonight were the performances of Mckenzie Cochran and Lilli Wilken for Page. Cochran dropped in 23 points and made 92% of her shots from the charity stripe. Wilken had 13 points and also had a solid performance from the line, making 71% of her free throws.
“She can put up some big numbers when she gets to the free throw line,” said Page Coach Ron Brock of Cochran. “If you want the ball in someone’s hands, it’s usually hers or Lilli’s.”
It would be just enough to get Page past Summit as the Lady Patriots went on to win the game 62-48.
The game started with a big drought for either team in terms of the three ball. The first quarter was a low scoring affair as the Spartans clung to a 12-8 lead.
In the second quarter, Page would go on an 11-4 run that turned into a 13-9 run to close the gap with the Lady Spartans.
The third quarter ended all tied up at 36 as it was much of the same that was seen for most of the game.
Then Page started the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run that would eventually turn the tide.
“They switched the defense that they were in and we caught them a little bit with some of their man-to-man stuff,” said Brock. “They got into a little more trouble defensively with the combo-man that they were running, which freed us up and allowed us to hit a lot more of those shots.”
The last few minutes of the game took a little bit longer than expected due to intentional fouling and some turnovers from both teams, but Page would come out on top.
One thing that Summit has managed to do all year long is rebound the ball well, and that was not different. Summit outrebounded the Lady Patriots 15-9 offensively.
“There’s two things I always wanna talk about no matter who we play, we try to win the turnover battle and win the rebounding battle,” said Summit Coach John Wild. “It leads to multiple extra possessions for us. We’re going to have to continue to do that, particularly on offensive possessions for us to give us multiple opportunities to score within 32 minutes.”
With this win, Page moves to 14-8 and holds on to the second spot in AAA District 11. Brentwood claims first place with a 21-4 record. At the moment it looks Page will be playing either Franklin or Dickson County.
Summit finishes the year with a 15-9 record and has the fourth spot in the district currently as it stands. It is still unsure as to who they will playing in the tournament.
“We may add a couple of wrinkles offensively,” said Wild. “I don’t think that there’s a tremendous amount of things that are gonna change. We may add certain sets to get some kids the ball in certain situations. As long as I’ve been in this, the basket has a tendency to shrink a little bit this time of year.”
